Pete Buttigieg reacts to Kobe Bryant's death, says America 'united in mourning'

Presidential contender Pete Buttigieg, speaking Sunday at a Fox News Town Hall in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, responded to the deaths of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"It's shocking and I think we are all in shock about what happened," Buttigieg said.

"I think it's a reminder that our lives are often touched by people we never even meet, and there are millions of people not just in Los Angeles but around the world mourning because they were inspired by what he did on the field, what he meant off the field," he continued.

"It's also, of course, such a tough human moment to think about... that he was spending time with his daughter. Her loss is unthinkable as it is of everybody on that helicopter. I think all of America is united in mourning and sending our love and our thoughts and, of course, our prayers to the families."

Earlier in the day, politicians on both sides of the aisle were quick to express condolences hours after word spread of Bryant's shocking death.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., shared a photo of himself, his son and Bryant on Twitter.

"So very sad," McCarthy wrote. "Kobe Bryant was the greatest—he went out of his way to spend time with my son and me after a game once. We will always remember his kindness.Our prayers are with his family during this tragic time."

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., wrote: "I join the rest of Los Angeles in mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and others."

President Trump, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were among the others who took to Twitter to offer condolences.

