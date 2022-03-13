Klitschko brother on Russia-Ukraine war: 'We're fighting for freedom'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, and his brother who is a former boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, are speaking out amid the ongoing Russian assault, expressing their readiness to do whatever it takes to secure their freedom.

The pair joined "Fox & Friends First" on Sunday to discuss the city's readiness to defend its sovereignty as the Russian invasion continues.

"We need the help," Vitali pleaded with co-hosts Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro. "We need political pressure. We need them, their financial support. We need the defensive weapon. We need any type of support in this very difficult situation because we are fighting right now, not just for our city, not just for our country, we are fighting right now for our principles, for our values."

"We are ready to fight," he continued. "We need support of our partners."

At least 35 people were killed and over 130 were injured after Russian forces attacked the Lviv Oblast military base, just miles from the Polish border and 30 miles from Lviv.

Around 30 missiles were reportedly fired at the base, although there were some that were intercepted.

"We are prepared for any type of fight," Wladimir said. "This is our home. Here are our children. We're fighting for freedom and our choice to be a free country and be associated with the Western world of the European Union."

Vitali reiterated all Ukrainians have stood up against the ongoing assault, citing people of all occupations who have taken up arms to fight for freedom.

"I see the people who never, ever have it idea to take the…military uniform," Vitali said. "They were peaceful professions, doctors, actors, musicians, but…they change their uniform to military uniform."

The ongoing Russian assault has yielded a humanitarian crisis, sending over 2.6 million Ukrainians fleeing for safety in neighboring nations.