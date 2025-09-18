Kirk's friend calls out Paramount for pulling South Park episode from reruns, says Charlie would want it back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" and a close friend of Charlie Kirk, is calling out Paramount for pulling reruns of a South Park episode parodying the conservative activist, who was shot and killed on Sept. 10.

Kolvet argued that Kirk would have wanted the episode to remain on air, noting that he "loved" being featured in the long-running show.

"Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times," Kolvet wrote on X.

Comedy Central pulled the episode from its cable rotation hours after Kirk was shot and killed while speaking to students at Utah Valley University. Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, leaves behind a wife and two children.

Kolvet urged Paramount, which owns Comedy Central, to reinstate the episode, saying it carried personal meaning for Kirk.

"He would want the episode back up," he wrote.

A Paramount spokesperson said the episode would not be airing on Comedy Central's linear rotation but noted it is still available on demand and on Paramount+.

The episode, titled "Got a Nut" from the show’s 27th season, featured main character Eric Cartman sporting a hairstyle similar to Kirk’s while mocking his viral exchanges with college students. In the storyline, characters even received the "Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters," a direct nod to the conservative leader.

At the time of its release in August, Kirk himself praised the parody publicly, calling it a "badge of honor."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, he said, "I think it's kind of funny and it kind of goes to show the cultural impact and the resonance that our movement has been able to achieve."

He went on to urge conservatives to be able to take a joke, and said that part of the problem in politics is a lack of good humor.

"From a religious standpoint, we're all sinners. We all fall short of the glory of God. Like from a more practical life standpoint, we're all broken people. Stop taking yourself so seriously. That's probably one of the problems that we've had in our politics is that people can't take a joke."

Kirk also said he planned to watch the episode when it aired. Shortly after the parody episode was released, Kirk posted a video of it to X with the caption, "Not bad, Cartman," with several laughing face emojis.

He also changed his podcast’s profile picture on Instagram and TikTok to the cartoon version of himself. Those images remain in place on his accounts today.