Philadelphia violence 'off the chain' says lead agent hired to protect local gas station

The lead agent of an entity called S.I.T.E. – which was hired by a North Philadelphia gas station owner after a string of thefts and illegal activity on his property – said there is no political will in Pennsylvania's largest city to get a handle on the out-of-control crime.

Chief Andre Boyer, who leads a team of armed former law enforcement officers, told Fox News on Tuesday that Neil Patel, owner of Karco gas station in Philadelphia, was at his wits' end with the level of criminality on his doorstep.

Boyer said the criminality has since dropped significantly with his agents patrolling the property, located between the North Philadelphia Amtrak Station and Temple University Hospital along the city's main north-south arterial.

"A lot of people didn't understand why we were here," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime." "And then the following week, when people realized what happened here, a lot of people got on board, and they said, ‘Hey, I love coming here.'"

Boyer added that one woman, who identified herself as the manager of a local Wawa, told him she wished her store had his team present. He said S.I.T.E. is not typical security, which he characterized as officers who must call official law enforcement in response to crime.

"We're Pennsylvania State agents… We take action. We can make arrests," he said. "And that's what's going to happen if that person with my client commits a crime, he's he or she is going to get arrested. And if I have to use force, I will use force."

In a most recent incident, a car pulled up and a suspect or suspects jumped out with a handcart and wheeled away Patel's MAC machine, host Jesse Watters reported, agreeing with Boyer that crime in his hometown is out of control.

"Philadelphia is off the chain right now," Boyer said, blaming in part Soros-linked Democratic District Attorney Lawrence Krasner's lax prosecutorial discretion.

"Statistics say 62% of thefts, robberies and the biggest one of all carjackings happened at the pump," Boyer continued, adding illicit drug-related activity had been rampant at Patel's business until he hired S.I.T.E.

Boyer said the lack of political action from City Hall and Krasner's office is to blame for much of what goes on in North Philadelphia and beyond.

"We have Uncle Larry, the DA who is not a DA. He's acting like a social worker," he said. "When we people elected him in office, we wanted a prosecutor. We didn't want someone who's going to be ‘Kumbaya.' That's what his office says … his door, says ‘prosecutor’."

"You have a mayor who's doing the same thing," Boyer said of Democrat James Kenney. "For four years, we listened to them keep coming to town hall meetings, telling us, 'Oh, we've come up with a great idea. We are going to spend $2.5 million to do this and do that. And we're going to give it to this program to help kids make T-shirts. We're going to give it to this program that clean up the block'."

"None of that has to do with violent crime. None of that has to do with guns on the street. None of that has to do with anything [related to] taking guns off the street."

Boyer said the City of Philadelphia would be better off allocating money to organizations like his instead of the endeavors they have been focusing on, pointing again to the crime wave.

Watters said "Jesse Watters Primetime" reached out to Krasner, as well as Sen-elect John Fetterman, D-Pa. and wife Gisele for comment, but received no response from the trio by airtime.