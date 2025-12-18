Kimmel brushes off FCC Chair Brendan Carr's Senate grilling, laments no one was held 'accountable'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel brushed off the Senate's questioning of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr on Wednesday and said nothing was likely to come of it.

Kimmel joked that the hearing had stemmed from an "unwanted vacation" he had taken in September and quipped that Carr "is the tough guy who threatened the company I work for, saying we could do this the easy way or the hard way."

Carr appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee, testifying for the first time since his comments in September targeting ABC's handling of Kimmel over his controversial remarks about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Kimmel noted that the hearing aired on C-SPAN3, joking, "You know it's bad when you can't even make the main C-SPAN."

"In the end, none of the Republicans confronted the commissioner anyway. No one watched this. No one admitted to anything. Nothing was done to prevent it from happening again. No one’s held accountable and your freedom of speech is only guaranteed depending on what you have to say. It was not the bipartisan effort we might have expected," Kimmel said.

Kimmel also said he couldn’t believe he was the subject of a Senate hearing.

"It was so weird watching this morning while I made bagels for my kids. If you told me 30 years ago the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation would be holding a hearing about me, I guess I would assume I got drunk on a plane and tried to force the door open in the air?" he joked.

Kimmel was briefly suspended due to remarks he had made about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter in September, but returned to air a few days later.

The suspension drew bipartisan criticism, with some conservatives expressing concern over Carr's comments about ABC.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said at the time that Carr's remarks were "dangerous as hell."

"I think it is unbelievably dangerous for government to put itself in the position of saying we’re going to decide what speech we like and what we don’t, and we’re going to threaten to take you off-air if we don’t like what you’re saying," Cruz said on his podcast.