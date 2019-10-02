Kimberley Strassel slams mainstream media on impeachment coverage: American public will 'see past baloney'

Political columnist and Fox News contributor Kimberley Strassel slammed the mainstream media Wednesday, accusing them of impacting public opinion and pushing their narrative to further their impeachment agenda on Fox Nation's "One Smart Person & Greg Gutfeld."

"This is why Americans don't trust much of the press these days." — Kimberley Strassel, on Fox Nation

"The press willfully went out and said the president said 'do me a favor' and then asked about Hunter Biden -- and that just did not happen, you can read about it right there," Strassel said, referring to the transcript of the July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is why Americans do not trust so much of the press these days," Strassel continued.

Strassel joined the show to comment on the latest developments in the impeachment push against President Trump, which comes after the public release of both the whistleblower's complaint and a transcript of the call between Trump and Zelensky, in which Trump requested that Ukraine investigate the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his family for business-related matters in the country.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY NOW SAYS WHISTLEBLOWER DID CLAIM FIRSTHAND KNOWLEDGE, DESPITE PREVIOUS REPRESENTATIONS

The whistleblower complaint alleges that Trump used the "power of his office to solicit interference" from Ukraine in the 2020 election — and that White House officials subsequently tried to "lock down" records of that phone call. Democrats have accused Trump of an implied quid pro quo, using U.S. military aid as leverage, though the White House has vigorously denied that the aid was linked to Trump's request for the investigation.

DEMS DOUBLE DOWN ON IMPEACHMENT AFTER UKRAINE TRANSCRIPT RELEASE

The impeachment push dominated headlines last week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of an official investigation -- and a sudden shift in polls showing more Americans support the impeachment has host Greg Gutfeld pointing fingers.

"I have a theory," he said, "that this entire story is generated by a pool of maybe 500 to a thousand people...like it's a kiddie pool of influencers that doesn't have an impact on America until it is able to generate enough steam and heat," Gutfeld said.

POMPEO HITS BACK AT HOUSE DEMS IN DEPOSITION STANDOFF, CONFIRMS HE WAS ON UKRAINE CALL

"So," he continued, "like last week the polls said...America doesn't care about impeachment. Now the polls are changing and the media's going look...'the polls are changing' -- after the media have been pushing for impeachment nonstop for one week. So it seems like there's this tiny knot of people there that are actually controlling the narrative of a nation," said Gutfeld.

Reiterating Gutfeld's point, Strassel took aim at The New York Times for reporting over the weekend that President Trump had privately pressed Australia's leader to help Attorney General William Barr at the outset of the Russia investigation; but a letter later obtained by Fox News showed that Australia had in-fact reached out to Trump to offer assistance.

AUSTRALIA PROACTIVELY OFFERED TO HELP TRUMP ADMIN, DESPITE NYT CLAIMS THEY WERE PRESSURED

Strassel continued to criticize the media's coverage of the impeachment and Trump-related developments, but expressed the "eminent faith" she has "in the American people to see through some of the misinformation and misdirection that comes from a lot of the media."

"The media hasn't helped itself over the past two years and the average American doesn't trust anything that they put out anymore," she said.

"So I have faith that they'll see through some of the baloney."

