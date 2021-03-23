Kilmeade blasts teachers unions for ignoring CDC guidelines: 'They don't like these changes one bit'

In his "Fox News Primetime" monologue Tuesday, Brian Kilmeade slammed teachers unions for their efforts to ignore the CDC recommendations, saying if you thought they would be doing everything to get children back in schools, "you would be wrong."

The effects of keeping them out of schools have hurt our kids in immeasurably. Teen suicides attempts and overdoses skyrocketing under COVID lockdowns. And it’s not just impacting families' mental health, it’s their hurting them financially. Talk about stability—nearly three million moms dropped out of the workforce. And a recent analysis found that this lost educational year could cost students between six and nine percent of their total income over the course of their careers.

Given all that, you would think that the teachers unions would do everything in their power to get back in the classroom and make up for that lost time. You would think they'd follow the science and CDC guidance. You would be wrong. On Friday, the CDC issued new guidelines for physical distancing in the classroom -- changing the suggested spacing from 6 feet between students to three feet. This is great news. But the American Federation of Teachers saw it differently, they don't like these changes one bit.

