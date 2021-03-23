Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Kilmeade blasts teachers unions for ignoring CDC guidelines: 'They don't like these changes one bit'

Fox News host says teachers unions don't like the CDC's updated guidelines 'one bit'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kilmeade: Teachers Unions won't follow the science, positioning themselves for more moneyVideo

Kilmeade: Teachers Unions won't follow the science, positioning themselves for more money

Fox News' Brian Kilmeade discusses the battle over reopening schools on 'FOX News Primetime'

In his "Fox News Primetime" monologue Tuesday, Brian Kilmeade slammed teachers unions for their efforts to ignore the CDC recommendations, saying if you thought they would be doing everything to get children back in schools, "you would be wrong."

The effects of keeping them out of schools have hurt our kids in immeasurably. Teen suicides attempts and overdoses skyrocketing under COVID lockdowns. And it’s not just impacting families' mental health, it’s their hurting them financially. Talk about stability—nearly three million moms dropped out of the workforce. And a recent analysis found that this lost educational year could cost students between six and nine percent of their total income over the course of their careers.

Given all that, you would think that the teachers unions would do everything in their power to get back in the classroom and make up for that lost time. You would think they'd follow the science and CDC guidance. You would be wrong. On Friday, the CDC issued new guidelines for physical distancing in the classroom -- changing the suggested spacing from 6 feet between students to three feet. This is great news. But the American Federation of Teachers saw it differently, they don't like these changes one bit.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL MONOLOGUE

This article was written by Fox News staff.