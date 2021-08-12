Ex-Keystone worker rips WH for pleading with OPEC: 'Something totally wrong' with Biden admin

A former Keystone XL pipeline worker blasted the Biden administration for its cancellation of the project, resulting in a brutal loss of jobs for thousands.

"There [are] thousands of families hurting out there," Bugsy Allen told "America’s Newsroom" Thursday. "There's something that is totally wrong with this administration."

Allen mentioned that over the past several months he’s struggled to find employment and said his life’s been "boring."

"Donald Trump had America first, the American workers first, the oil and gas first," he told co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. "It didn't matter what you said. You had plenty of jobs."

Biden's decision to revoke federal permits for the Keystone XL pipeline project reversed a 2017 executive order by former President Donald Trump, which itself reversed an Obama administration decision blocking the project that began in 2008.

"Everybody that I know, they're fishing, because that's all they've got to do. There [isn’t] work," Allen remarked. "We're not being able to get out there and prosper our family."

The ex-Keystone XL pipeline worker continued to say Biden "doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing to the American people."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration on Wednesday called on countries involved in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to increase their oil production in order to lower U.S. energy costs.