Kevin O’Leary says Kamala Harris 'happy talk' will end soon: 'What has she actually done?'

As Vice President Kamala Harris faces mounting criticism over reports of poor staff retention, new questions are being raised about the policy accomplishments of the Democratic presumptive nominee.

O’Leary Ventures chairman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary posed the question on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he doesn’t know of one thing the vice president has accomplished.

"In the next two weeks, the happy talk is going to have to stop because someone's going to sit her down and say, ‘let's talk inflation, let's talk border, let's talk policy on energy. Let's talk policy on foreign affairs,’" O’Leary explained.

"If she wants to win, she's got to go to the center. But she's got to have some ideas on how to run the country. You might hate Trump, but he has this track record of policy. You might hate him. I get it. But you've got to do something."

O’Leary provided an investor’s perspective on Harris' candidacy and the immediate excitement within the Democratic Party. He argued that the problems coming to light, such as a report of a 92% staff turnover rate within her vice presidential office, are leading to "buyer’s remorse."

"That's an extraordinary number. You're wiping out your entire staff. Obviously, a problem there, but this narrative going on with Kamala Harris now is very interesting," he said.

Gil Duran, who worked as communications director for Kamala Harris when she served as California’s attorney general, said the amount of stress was "unbearable," noting that she took her stress out on staff members. Duran quit after only five months.

Host Jesse Watters then raised concerns about her fitness to be president.

"How could she lead millions of Americans if she can't even lead 50?" Watters asked.

"It would be important to leave aside the politics and ask, ‘What has Kamala Harris actually done, actually achieved?’" O’Leary said.

"Because if I was hiring her – and I'm not trying to be partisan – I would ask her, ‘What was a goal? What did you achieve?’ Because any governor or any senator that would put into presidential viability would have a history, a track record of doing stuff."

O'Leary compared Harris to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's rise to power.

"I ask everybody to look north to Canada. When a young Justin Trudeau swept in, nobody cared about his executional skills or what he'd ever done or anything. They just thought he was the ‘it’ guy. Look at the country now, it's wiped out, because it turns out the guy had no executional skills."

