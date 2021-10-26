McCarthy blames empty store shelves on Democrats' policies: ‘You don’t believe it's America’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that inflation and supply chain issues in the U.S. are the result of Democratic spending and policies.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Why is inflation here? Because of the spending of what the Democrats have done. The trillions of dollars. You watch what they’re doing every day, you watch on your news. The supply chain. The most expensive Thanksgiving we’ve ever had. The price of gas even in one place in California is over seven dollars. Our shelves when you go into our stores you don’t believe it's America. What we do not have, our shelves have become empty, and it’s based upon the Democratic policies.

