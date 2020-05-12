Kevin McCarthy slams new 'Pelosi-led pipe dream': The founders would be 'appalled'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox News @Night” on Monday that the next round of coronavirus legislation that Democrats are hoping to pass this month “is a Pelosi-led pipe dream written in private.”

“No one’s invited to the table, not even the Democratic members,” he added.

McCarthy also noted that Democrats “even want to change the process, how you vote for it; by proxy.”

Last week, Fox News reported that Democrats are eyeing a massive bill that could rival the $2.2 trillion initial CARES Act or top it in terms of cost. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that priorities for the next round of coronavirus legislation include money to state and local governments, more coronavirus testing and more direct payments for Americans.

On Friday, President Trump said there was “no rush” to negotiate Phase 4 of a coronavirus stimulus package, echoing the sentiment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Republicans who have said Congress should wait to see what impact the prior coronavirus relief packages have had on the country.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Speaking on MSNBC, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “We have to put money in the pockets of the American people recognizing the pain, the agony that they are feeling.”

“To those who would suggest a pause I’ll say the hunger doesn’t take a pause, the rent doesn’t take a pause, the hardship doesn’t take a pause,” she continued.

But on Monday night McCarthy noted that Democrats are “trying to make a pandemic political” and went on to list all the moves from policymakers to inject money into the economy.

“The one thing we have found is, we have passed $3 trillion already on top of what the Fed is doing, another $4 trillion, there’s $7 trillion going in to the economy,” McCarthy pointed out. “I think it would be appropriate that we make sure that money gets out into businesses.”

“Every time we move to pass a bill, Nancy Pelosi has held it up and every time she held it up, more people were laid off and now she wants to write a bill privately, not allow Congress back into the capital,” he continued.

McCarthy went on to say that if you go to the House of Representatives you won’t see anyone working, unlike the Senate, “because Nancy wants to write this in private and try to put it on the floor and change 200 years of history on how people vote for the bill just so she can have 200 votes in her pocket by a proxy and pass something that never had one hearing, never had any input and has no accountability.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think the founders would be appalled at what they’re seeing today in Congress,” he said.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.