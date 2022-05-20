Kentucky swimmer applauds coaches' call for a 'trans division,' says NCAA's position 'defies logic'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines applauded Friday a move by the World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) to call for a separate division for trans women.

"Obviously in a sport like swimming, where it is based on your individual performance, and it requires things like your power and your stamina and your strength and endurance, all these things that women are just typically disadvantaged at over men," Gaines told "America’s Newsroom."

Gaines tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle NCAA swimming championships. The issue of biological males competing in women's sports has been in the national spotlight recently as Thomas swept races at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

While many debate the fairness of trans women competing in female sports, the WSCA proposed a "solution" to create a Trans Division." Per the WSCA, the Trans Division will allow "Trans Females" to race each other and Trans Males to race each other.

The statement continues to say, "There is an argument that the Trans Males have been completely lost in this debate because they are uncompetitive in our current structure. This would also allow those of indeterminate gender to be factored into such a solution."

Gaines said that to pretend that men do not have a disadvantage over women in swimming defies logic, reasoning, science, and common sense.

"It's just night and day difference between male and female," said Gaines, who made headlines in recent months when she spoke out against Thomas being allowed to compete in women's events.

Gaines said the vast majority of female swimmers agree with her and encouraged others to speak out.

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.