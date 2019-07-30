Kennedy on 'exhausting' Trump attacks: He should have been 'relishing victory' after 'great week'

Fox Business Network host Kennedy said Tuesday that President Trump was coming off a "great week" politically and made a mistake by opening up a new controversy with his weekend Twitter attack on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

"That's what's so exhausting about this president. He had a great week last week. He should really be relishing the victories that he had and the fact that we've kind of gotten past the 'Squad' conversation. It's just more kindling on the bonfire," she argued, while also taking issue with Trump calling Cummings a "racist."

"He doesn't have ownership of Elijah Cummings' experiences and he has very different experiences that inform his personal politics. And we all have the right of that. It doesn't necessarily make you a racist because of what you've seen or where you've been."

She continued that she hopes Trump takes aim at other large U.S. cities, not just Cummings' home city, singling out San Francisco and Mayor London Breed and the city's high taxes and homelessness problems.

"We have to tackle the amount of government that is happening in these cities, oppressing people, allowing homeless people to live on the streets, jacking up taxes so people who have choices move out of those places," Kennedy argued.

Trump, before departing the White House for Jamestown, Va., Tuesday, was asked whether he felt he was “hurting” himself with his comments about Baltimore. The president scoffed that he was, instead, “helping” himself.

“I think I’m helping myself because I’m pointing out the corruption in Baltimore,” Trump responded. “The White House and myself have received more phone calls from the people of Baltimore and other cities thanking me.”

“Those people are living in hell from Baltimore — they’re largely African-American. They really appreciate what I’m doing and they’ve let me know it. They really appreciate it,” Trump continued, touting that unemployment for African-Americans has been “the lowest in the history of our country” under his administration.

“What I’ve done for African-Americans, I would say no president has done,” Trump said, describing the administration’s successful criminal justice reform. “They are so happy about what I’ve been able to do in Baltimore and other Democrat corrupt cities…They are so thankful they called me and said finally somebody is telling the truth.”

