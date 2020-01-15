Ken Starr: There's an 'incoherence' to Nadler's impeachment claim

Former independent counsel Ken Starr said Wednesday that Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., displayed "incoherence" by claiming that the impeachment case against President Trump has already been proven.

He explained his reasoning on “America’s Newsroom,” saying Nadler is “just over the top" with his statements, as he was during the news conference where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the Democrats' impeachment managers.

“He also said everything has been already proven. So there’s an incoherence in Jerry Nadler’s approach to things,” Starr continued.

Starr made the comments shortly after Pelosi’s announcement that the managers will include Nadler, D-N.Y., whose panel drafted the articles of impeachment, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will be the lead manager and who directed much of the impeachment inquiry out of his committee.

Pelosi also tapped House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Val Demings, D-Fla.; Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

Many of the managers were chosen because of their backgrounds: Lofgren has been involved in three presidential impeachment proceedings: as a Judiciary Committee staffer during former President Richard Nixon's and a committee member during former President Bill Clinton's impeachment, and now as a manager.

Starr said the managers must be careful not to "overplay their hand" if they want to make the case for additional witnesses and testimony to be presented.

"If you've proven the case, you don't need to retry the case," he said.

Pelosi said the House on Wednesday will pass a resolution to appropriate funds for the trial, and transmit the articles -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- to the Senate.

Pelosi, in holding back the impeachment articles for one month, had sought to pressure Republicans to commit to allowing new testimony and documents. Some Republicans are open to this, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants to decide such matters after the process has started.

“I think the Senate Majority Leader is following the Clinton model,” Starr said on “America’s Newsroom.”

“There is a huge question — will there be witnesses? The House impeachment managers during the Clinton impeachment desperately wanted to call witnesses. They were never able to do that. They were able to take videotaped depositions, but 100 Senators agreed 21 years ago we don’t want any live witnesses so let’s have the impeachment managers make their case, the president’s lawyers make their case and then we’ll vote on whether to have any witnesses at all.”

He said that in this case, there could be some Republican senators who agree with Democrats that former National Security Adviser John Bolton should testify.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.