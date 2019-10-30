Adam Schiff's leading role in impeachment investigation a 'huge mistake': Ken Starr

Fox News contributor Ken Starr tells “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” that having House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in charge of the ongoing impeachment probe is a “huge mistake.”

“We’re looking to someone named Adam Schiff who for all of his intelligence and abilities, he does not enjoy the respect of the other side the way [chairman of the House Judiciary Committee ] Peter Rodino did during [President Richard Nixon] and the way [fomer chairman of the House Judiciary Committee] Henry Hyde during [President Bill] Clinton.”

The former independent counsel, speaking on Wednesday, added, “Huge mistake to vest so much authority and power in someone who does not enjoy the respect on the other side.”

Starr’s comments came after a fiery news conference on Tuesday, when House Republican leaders contended that Schiff had prevented a witness in the latest impeachment hearing from answering certain questions from GOP members.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told reporters that Schiff shut down a Republican line of questioning during a hearing with Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the latest current or former Trump administration official to come before Congress in relation to the impeachment probe.

"When we asked [Vindman] who he spoke to after important events in July -- Adam Schiff says, 'No, no, no, we're not going to let him answer that question,"' Jordan said.

Jordan went on to say that Schiff seemed to be breaking his own rules for the hearings, implying the chairman was acting almost like a "lawyer" for Vindman.

Vindman, who serves as a director on the National Security Council (NSC), testified before the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs Committees. He expressed concern in his prepared opening statement, obtained by Fox News, over Trump's request to have Ukraine investigate political opponents.

He also stated that he does not know who the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint spurred the beginning of the Democrats' current impeachment inquiry and does not feel comfortable speculating .

