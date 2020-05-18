Ken Starr on FBI's mishandling of Flynn case: Some are 'defending the indefensible'

Former Whitewater independent counsel Ken Starr said Monday that the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is “a travesty to our justice system.”

Starr, a Fox News contributor, made the comment following the Justice Department’s move earlier this month to drop its case against Flynn, in a stunning development that comes after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn's interview by the FBI was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn" and that the interview was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

Starr noted on “The Kilmeade Show” on Fox News Radio that “there were all kinds of issues and problems" with the way the FBI went about conducting an interview with Flynn in 2017.

Explosive new internal FBI documents unsealed late last month show that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in January 2017 -- and openly questioned if their "goal" was "to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired."

“We now know the interview should never have taken place,” Starr told host Brian Kilmeade on Monday, adding that the investigation may have been "legitimate" when it began in 2016, but the FBI recommended the case be closed just weeks before.

Starr was referencing internal FBI documents unsealed late last month that indicated that Peter Strzok – the now-disgraced anti-Trump former head of FBI counterintelligence -- ordered the investigation of Flynn to remain open even after it was slated to be closed due to a lack of so-called "derogatory" information.

Starr noted that the investigation should have been over and called it a “setup.”

“It’s dead, but it hasn’t been formally closed and then it’s kept alive and so life is pumped back into it,” Starr said.

“And then [former FBI Director] Jim Comey and [former acting FBI Director] Andrew McCabe handle the situation in a very unprofessional, I think, unethical fashion--namely, not going through [the] proper process and sending the agents over, not giving Gen. Flynn warning that this really is an investigation as opposed to ‘Hey, we’re all friends. We’re just trying to get to the bottom of a few things. Welcome to your role as national security adviser' and so forth.”

He went on to point out that “even then the agents did not think that Gen. Flynn was lying.”

“So the whole thing, it’s tragic for General Flynn, but it’s also a travesty to our justice system,” Starr said on Monday. “It should not be defended and yet it is. This is defending, in my judgment, it’s defending the indefensible.”

