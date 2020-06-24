Kellyanne Conway: Focus on statues 'a convenient way' for Pelosi, Dems to ignore years of failed policies

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Party are using discourse about the removal of U.S. historical and symbolic statues as "a convenient way" to ignore years of failed liberal policy, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway argued Wednesday.

In an interview on 'Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Conway said she couldn't believe how quick Pelosi and left-wing politicians are to remove statues in Statuary Hall or portraits of former speakers of the House in service of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"There's a huge difference -- to the president and the rest of us -- between peaceful…protesting and violence and vandalism," she remarked.

"She has walked by those statues and paintings for years and has never yet cast a positive vote in favor of school choice which disproportionately helps, thank God, kids of color in communities where they are trapped in failing schools," Conway added, referring to Pelosi.

"So, it also seems to just be a convenient, easy way for some people to not do their jobs; to actually help people the way President Trump has helped all Americans, including the forgotten man, woman, and child in our communities of color," she stated.

Conway told the "Friends" hosts that during a Tuesday trip to Wisconsin alongside Vice President Pence, she had discussed the state's 30th anniversary of the school choice program and educational freedom scholarships that have changed lives.

"I'll tell you, the president said, even as a candidate five years ago, that if we can dig out the Panama Canal, put a man on the moon, win two World Wars," she said, "we ought to be able to as a nation to provide a quality education for each child. This empowers parents."

"So, my message to those who want to rip down statues and remove portraits in the capitol: where is your vote to actually help people?" she asked. "Easy, convenient, but also vandalism and violence. And, who is it helping?"

"Listen to the brother of George Floyd, God rest his soul. Listen to the widow of Mr. Brooks in Atlanta," Conway urged. "They're saying peaceful protesting, and that's not what we're seeing."

"And, look at what happened in Seattle. The mayor there looks foolish today. She basically said, ‘We’re just having a beer garden, a little backyard barbecue. It’s fine. Let them be there.’ Somebody lost their [life.] She's rethinking it now. She’s calling in the police to help her," Conway said. "That's what happens when things go too far."