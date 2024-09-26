Kellyanne Conway, daughter Claudia find common ground despite politics: We're 'humans at the end of the day'

Fox Nation host Kellyanne Conway sat down with her eldest daughter, 19-year-old content creator and political activist Claudia Conway, about the importance of finding "common ground" despite having passionate political differences on the latest installment of "Here's the Deal with Kellyanne."

"Claudia, people will ask you or ask me consistently like, ‘Oh, how can you disagree politically and love each other,’ as if politics is more important than love, or, you know, 'What do we have in common?' Et cetera," Conway began. "You and I know what our relationship is, but I like to think that you were raised along with your siblings as independent thinkers, and that you come to your own politics."

Conway asked her daughter whether she thought it's "possible" for people to have political conversations about the things they agree on despite the few major issues they don't.

"I think that we have a very binary view of politics, just as a whole of our society," Claudia responded. "That's why I'm a registered Independent, because I'm told, 'if you don't fit X Y and Z, you can't be a Republican. If you don't fit X Y and Z, you can't be a Democrat.' And I don't believe in that. I don't think things are black and white, and these choices should not be binary."

"You and I can sit here and find things that we agree on. We can sit here and have common ground, even though we have completely different views on many different things," she continued. "You and I talked about the debate, and you said, you know, Trump shouldn't have said this and that, we can agree on that. We can agree on certain things, or Kamala Harris had a missed opportunity. We can agree on those things… It's not black and white."

Claudia then told her mother, "I can look at you and love you even though you have a different political opinion than I do, and we can be humans at the end of the day. The divisiveness and the lack of unity in our political atmosphere right now is what is going to drive us further apart. And we always talk about the fall of our democracy, the fall of our nation. That is the fall of our nation and our democracy, by furthering the gap between Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, we are creating that divide ourselves.

"So I applaud you and commend you for having me on your show and having you know people of all different backgrounds on your show, because I think these conversations are the most important conversations," Claudia added.

During their conversation, the political activist suggested that Vice President Kamala Harris' policy shifts between 2019 and 2024 are a double-edged sword for her going into November, particularly with young voters.

"I think she's running in a much more moderate position now, and that's playing her strengths, but it's also, you know, not helping her in some ways," Claudia said. "We have the college students who are sitting in encampments for Palestine. They're not voting for Kamala Harris, and they're not voting for Trump, and guess what, they're not gonna go to the polls because of it, because now they are so apprehensive. They're like ‘You know what? These people are not working for me. They don't have my best interest at heart. They don't care about people's lives.' And that's the problem."

"I encourage my generation and young people in general to look beyond that and if you don't want to vote for president, vote down ballot. See who's running in your city, in your county, in your district, and make your choices based off that," she added.