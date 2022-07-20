Kellyanne Conway on 'America's Newsroom': Most Americans think Biden-Harris climate agenda 'makes no sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss how the Biden administration is not focusing on the issues that matter to Americans. Conway highlighted a new poll showing just 1% of voters believe climate change is the top issue for the country to address.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: You saw 68% of Americans say that Joe Biden does not focus on the issues most important to them. In fact, 57% of Democrats, 35% of voters of color and 23% of young voters said that Joe Biden focuses on the things most important to them. So you see this disconnect. 1% on climate change, 35% combined economy and inflation. Joe Biden has confirmed what we've always suspected, that he's mollifying the 1% of America. I would add his new executive focus on climate change to the very long and growing list of Americans looking at the Biden-Harris White House and saying that makes no sense. They don't understand. They don't think that he's connected to them in a way that he is listening to them and hearing their concerns.

