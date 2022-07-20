Expand / Collapse search
Kellyanne Conway on 'America's Newsroom': Most Americans think Biden-Harris climate agenda 'makes no sense'

Only 1% of voters list climate change as nation's top issue

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former Trump Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to discuss how the Biden administration is not focusing on the issues that matter to Americans. Conway highlighted a new poll showing just 1% of voters believe climate change is the top issue for the country to address.

SEN. RICK SCOTT PREDICTS 'BLOODBATH' FOR DEMS IN MIDTERMS, SAYS ISSUES LIKE INFLATION WILL BE FOCUS, NOT TRUMP 

KELLYANNE CONWAY: You saw 68% of Americans say that Joe Biden does not focus on the issues most important to them. In fact, 57% of Democrats, 35% of voters of color and 23% of young voters said that Joe Biden focuses on the things most important to them. So you see this disconnect. 1% on climate change, 35% combined economy and inflation. Joe Biden has confirmed what we've always suspected, that he's mollifying the 1% of America. I would add his new executive focus on climate change to the very long and growing list of Americans looking at the Biden-Harris White House and saying that makes no sense. They don't understand. They don't think that he's connected to them in a way that he is listening to them and hearing their concerns. 

