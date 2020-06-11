Kayleigh McEnany: 'Ridiculous' for Biden to claim Trump will try to steal election

Joe Biden’s claim that President Trump will try to steal the November election is “ridiculous," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday.

“I think that’s a ridiculous proposition. This president is looking forward to November,” McEnany told "America's Newsroom."

“This president is hard at work for the American people. Leave it to Democrats to go out and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories.”

SPIKE LEE MOCKS TRUMP, SAYS VOTERS MUST GO 'HELL NO TO AGENT ORANGE' OR 'WORLD IS IN PERIL'

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, used an appearance on a late-night comedy show Wednesday to address a popular topic of speculation among Democrats: Would President Trump peacefully give up power if he loses November’s election?

If Trump doesn’t, Biden told host Trevor Noah of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” then he’s “absolutely convinced” the U.S. military would step in to assure a transition to a new president.

“I promise you,” Biden said. “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

Biden’s confidence may have been bolstered in recent days by the number of military figures who’ve spoken out publicly against the president after peaceful protesters were forcefully removed from the Lafayette Square area, near the White House, to clear a path so Trump and his entourage could safely walk to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was partially damaged during the unrest over the death of George Floyd.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McEnany also said that Trump takes “personal offense" to military generals' names being removed from bases. After some high-profile generals floated the idea of renaming Army bases named after Confederate generals, Trump said that his administration would “not even consider” such legislation.

“He takes it personally offensive the notion that the men who deployed to World War II, to World War I, to Korea, to all across the world, to Vietnam, the last bit of the United States many of these men saw were these forts and to somehow imply these forts were racist installations and that’s the last thing they saw as they left, many of whom lost their lives overseas, the president will not stand for that,” McEnany said.

"The president will respect this because these forts and these names are associated with the heroes within them, not the name on the fort,” McEnany said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.