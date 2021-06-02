McEnany slams media's Hunter Biden cover-up: 'They hid the story and influenced the election'

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany blasted the media’s ongoing cover-up of the Hunter Biden scandal, on the heels of a New York Post editorial lamenting that the paper’s scoops are "being ignored by outlets that would be all over them if they were about the Trump family."

The most recent development was an unearthed photo of then-Vice President Joe Biden attending a 2015 dinner with son Hunter’s alleged business partner from Kazakhstan, despite the president's repeated denials of any association with his son’s business dealings.

"Where are the investigative journalists?," McEnany asked on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"This should have been out during the election."

McEnany recalled asking reporters in 2020 when she was White House press secretary to watch Tucker Carlson’s Fox News interview with former Hunter associate Tony Bobulinski, who told Carlson weeks before the election that Biden's denials of knowledge or involvement in his son's foreign dealings were "a blatant lie."

"They looked at me, stared blankly and said it was ‘interesting,’" McEnany said. "That's what our reporters are doing. Instead of finding this picture, instead of doing what The New York Post did, which is put out a story of the facts, they hid the story. And guess what? It influenced the election because you had 13 percent of Joe Biden voters who said they would have changed their vote had they known."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade reminded McEnany, who co-hosts "Outnumbered," that her personal Twitter account was locked around the same time in 2020 after she shared a Post story on Hunter Biden’s emails.

"Exactly," McEnany replied. "Along with The New York Post. And now Jack Dorsey apologizes. Too little, too late. You influenced an election."