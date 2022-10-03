Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany calls out VP Harris' 'equity' remark on 'Outnumbered': 'I could not believe it'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday she could not believe Vice President Kamala Harris said that "equity" should be used for prioritizing Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. Harris subsequently declined to respond when asked if she could clarify her comments.

VP KAMALA HARRIS SAYS HURRICANE RECOVERY SHOULD TAKE 'EQUITY' INTO ACCOUNT 

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I could not believe it when I heard this. When those floodwaters are rising, when your home is destroyed, when you potentially lose a family member, as some did, the last thing you are thinking about, is race. At a time when America came together, perhaps one of the most unifying times in our country is after a national natural disaster, when the whole country comes together, she chooses to invoke such hateful, divisive, race-based rhetoric. It's amazing. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.