Kayleigh McEnany calls out Biden for 'no comment' on Hawaii wildfires: 'This guy has no empathy'

Kayleigh McEnany called out President Biden on "Outnumbered" Monday for lacking empathy after his refusal to comment on the tragic wildfires that took place in Maui. The president declined to make any remarks outside his Delaware beach house when asked by reporters about the death toll over the weekend. The former White House press secretary said the lack of a response was "incomprehensible" for the President of the United States during a tragedy.

HAWAII WILDFIRE BECOMES DEADLIEST US BLAZE IN MORE THAN CENTURY AS DEATH TOLL REACHES 93, EXPECTED TO GROW

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It is incomprehensible to me. Maybe he didn't have his note cards with him, right? This is very simple. My heart goes out to the people of Maui. I will do everything I possibly can as your commander-in-chief to marshal the resources of the federal government to be at your disposal. It's an easy response. I mean, anyone could come up with that response, but he can't. I'm so tired of hearing about him as Mr. Empathy because time and time again we're hit in the face with the fact that he doesn't care. Remember that mom who poured her soul out to Congress about her two sons that died of a fentanyl overdose? And he laughed callously when asked about whether it was under his administration or the Trump administration. I mean, East Palestine, his lack of empathy there. Afghanistan, last week we just heard Gold Star parents talk about how he had no empathy for them as he checked his watch at the dignified transfer. This guy has no empathy. He's heartless, he's callous and we can't keep being hit by facts and just turn around the other way.

Biden was sharply criticized on Sunday after telling reporters during a Delaware beach getaway that he had "no comment" on the rising death toll in Hawaii from severe wildfires.

"After a couple of hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii," Bloomberg's Justin Sink posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. He said that the president responded with, "no comment" before he went home. Video later confirmed his account, where Biden paused briefly before responding and getting into his transportation.

The deadly wildfires have killed nearly 100 people in Maui and the tragic toll is expected to grow as crews continue to search through the ruins.

