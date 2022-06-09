Kayleigh McEnany blasts Biden's silence on Kavanaugh murder attempt: 'Where are you, President Biden?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayleigh McEnany called out the media Thursday for failing to press President Biden on the alleged attempt to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Outnumbered," McEnany argued Biden had plenty of opportunities to condemn the actions and failed to do so.

‘OUTNUMBERED’ HOSTS CALL OUT BIDEN ADMIN'S RHETORIC AFTER ARREST OF ARMED MAN NEAR JUSTICE KAVANAUGH'S HOME

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Where is the media? And since the media won't ask the question, I will: Where are you, President Biden? Where are you Vice President Kamala Harris? Because I can tell you this, any time there was any form of violence or hatred or bigotry, I, as the press secretary, would be asked immediately by the media what the president's stance on it was… We've gotten the statement from the press secretary. We've gotten the statement from the deputy. What about the leader of the free world? And he had ample opportunity. He walked out on the South Lawn. The press is right there… Then you arrive at Joint Base Andrews. You pass the press on your way up the stairs – I think the ones he fell down, by the way, on his way up. Then he had that off the record. You could have said, "Hey, guys, on the record really quick, I condemn the violence." Then he had Jimmy Kimmel. Then you have the vice president giving a speech. That was five opportunities. We get silence from Joe and Kamala.

