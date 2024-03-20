Kavanaugh alleged assault witness speaks out on Fox Nation, recounts threatening phone call

The man accused of witnessing an unsubstantiated sexual assault by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied ever being at the party where Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said the alleged attack occurred.

Mark Judge was interviewed by "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum for a new Fox Nation special, "Judge and Justice: Kavanaugh Classmate Speaks Out." He told MacCallum he received a threatening phone call after his denying knowledge of the alleged Kavanaugh attack.

MacCallum reported Wednesday that Judge told her his hunch was that someone involved in the allegations was looking for a mark to whom they could ascribe allegations against Kavanaugh after he was nominated in 2018 for the Supreme Court by then-President Trump.

"In her initial letter describing what happened, I'm referred to as Mark G. Judge — Mark G. Judge is a byline I used as a journalist when I was younger. Nobody calls me Mark G. Judge. They call me ‘Mark Judge’ unless you have researched my past and you found that," he said.

The allegations claimed Judge was in the same room as Kavanaugh when he purportedly assaulted Ford four decades ago at a high school party in Montgomery County, Md.

Ford, a psychology professor in Palo Alto, Calif., grew up in the Washington, D.C., area, as did Kavanaugh, who was attending Georgetown Prep at the time. Prior to the 2018 hearing, Judge wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee attesting he didn't recall "the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony… I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

Ford first met with her congresswoman, Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., to describe her allegations — and the lawmaker later said on CBS News she found the professor "intelligent" and the story to be "wrenching for her" to retell.

Earlier this week, Ford appeared on ABC's "The View" to speak about her allegations, revealing she didn't know her testimony would be nationally televised at first.

Host Sunny Hostin called Ford's new book "fantastic," while host Joy Behar told the guest her decision to go public "came at a tremendous cost to [you]," and recounted Ford's claim of a "smear campaign" and death threats against her.

In his interview with MacCallum, Judge claimed he too faced threats after he denied ever witnessing Kavanaugh assault Ford or recollecting the party in general.

Judge recounted receiving a mysterious call from a California number, which he claimed threatened him.

"[The caller was] brilliant enough to leave a message: ‘You like f'ing with people, Mark? I like f'ing with people too. You better change your story,'" he recalled.

"So they were directly trying to extort me," Judge claimed. He added that he passed along the message to his attorney, who said they provided it to the FBI, but that there never was any resolution. The bureau did, however, interview Judge in September 2018 in connection with Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh.

During the hearing, Kavanaugh faced questioning ranging from friendly to confrontational, including a viral moment with Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who interrogated him over his alleged proclivity for fermented hops and barley.

"I like beer," Kavanaugh said as the Democrat repeatedly pressed him on the matter. Whitehouse also grilled Kavanaugh on the slang term "boof" and "boofing," which purportedly appeared on the judge's 1982 calendar.

In contrast, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., lit into the future justice's critics as he declared, "If you vote no, you're legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics."

"Judge and Justice: Kavanaugh Classmate Speaks Out" is available for streaming on Fox Nation today.



