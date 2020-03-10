Katie Pavlich blasts Biden over gun dispute with Michigan worker: 'This is not going to work'

"The Five" hosts responded Tuesday to a now-viral clip of former Vice President Joe Biden having a heated argument with a worker at a Fiat-Chrysler auto plant in Detroit, in which Biden told the worker that he was "full of s--" to accuse the Democratic presidential candidate of trying to take away the man's Second Amendment rights.

"It's interesting to watch Joe Biden in this setting," co-host Katie Pavlich said. "These are the kinds of voters that Democrats have to win back to win places like Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. They're going to have a very hard time reconciling this woke attitude of gun confiscation to a group of guys like that."

BIDEN, ON VIDEO, LASHES OUT AT DETROIT WORKER IN PROFANITY-LACED GUN DISPUTE

Pavlich said Biden's support of gun confiscation while "trying to win back blue-collar workers" is like "putting a square peg in a round hole. This is not going to work."

"You can't be for gun confiscation in a crowd like that, of blue-collar workers from the Midwest and think you're going to win their vote back -- especially when President Trump has provided economic policies they like," she continued.

The worker in the video can be heard telling Biden "You're working for me, man," and explained that he saw an online video supporting his claim that Biden is hostile to the Second Amendment.

Biden, pointing at the man in the middle of a crowd, said he does not work for the voter and added that he should not be "such a horse's a--."

REP. DINGELL: BIDEN HAS A 'HUMAN MOMENT' DURING ARGUMENT WITH AUTO WORKER

Biden, at one point mistakenly referring to "AR-14's," went on to press the man to acknowledge that machine guns are illegal. Biden then appeared to misspeak by saying AR-15's are illegal, before questioning why anyone needs "100 rounds."

Juan Williams responded to Pavlich, explaining that "some strong NRA backer" wasn't "going to vote for a Democrat anyway."

"His stand, Biden's stand, is forceful," Williams continued. "It helps him with Democrats who say, 'You deliver a strong message, Joe, you come through strong.' I didn't see any dilly-dallying or mental incapacity," he added, referring to Biden's recent string of gaffes that have some questioning his mental fitness.

Responding to those comparing Biden's spat with voters to President Trump's attacks on the media, Gutfeld said the president rarely goes after an individual.

"Every single one of Joe's tiffs, when he's talking to somebody, it's going after a person," Gutfeld explained. "Trump goes after groups; fake news, the media ..."

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Allie Raffa contributed to this report,