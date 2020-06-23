Katie Pavlich hammers Seattle mayor over CHOP 'insanity': 'She was endorsing this movement from the beginning'

"The Five" co-host Katie Pavlich described the ongoing situation in Seattle as "insanity" Tuesday after weekend violence in the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" (CHOP) forced Mayor Jenny Durkan to pledge to dismantle the demonstration area.

"Protesting is not taking over blocks and blocks of public and private property, threatening people with firearms and then refusing to allow the police and medical personnel in when somebody gets shot inside of your comune," Pavlich said. "I mean, it's kind of a fake comune too, because they are asking for ... resources like shoes and food and water that comes from the very society that they claim to be getting out of.

"But they weren't protesters from the beginning," she added. "They took over, unlawfully, blocks and blocks of property they don't own and they don't have a right to."

Durkan said Monday the city would work with community leaders to clear the CHOP area. She also said police will soon return to the East Precinct building, which was largely abandoned after clashes with protesters earlier this month.

The dismantling of the CHOP followed the death of a 19-year-old man in a Saturday shooting in which another person was injured.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was shot in the arm on the edge of the CHOP area.

"As far as the mayor ... she was endorsing this movement from the beginning when President Trump said, 'You need to get it together. This is going to turn out to be something very dangerous for your city,'" Pavlich said. "She brought snark into it and said, 'Well, why are you so afraid of democracy?' Her job as the mayor is to protect all of the citizens of Seattle. And instead, she has been married to this far-left, Marxist narrative ... so that's something that she's going to be responsible for.

"But to say this was just a protest is just detached from reality," Pavlich added.

