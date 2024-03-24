Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kate Middleton's treatment by media leaves journalist teary-eyed during live broadcast: 'So angry right now'

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says the treatment Princess Kate received has made her lose 'all faith in humanity'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton puts rumors to rest by announcing cancer diagnosis, with little details Video

Kate Middleton puts rumors to rest by announcing cancer diagnosis, with little details

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett reports on Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield's emotional reaction to news of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis is making rounds on social media after the Princess of Wales put rumors to rest in a video revealing her diagnosis last week.

"I really wish that I had such an uplifting spirit right now… unfortunately, I'm just so angry right now. I've just lost all faith in humanity," Schofield said during a live segment on TalkTV as she battled tears on Friday.

"I'm just really disappointed at the way we've treated her, and it feels like we've pushed her into having to make this statement."

PRINCESS KATE MIDDLETON UNDERGOING ‘PREVENTATIVE CHEMOTHERAPY’ AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS: ‘STRONGER EVERY DAY’

Kate Middleton in London

Kate Middleton, princess of Wales, announced she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a ‘major abdominal surgery’ in January. (Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Princess Kate revealed in a video on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January. She also announced she had begun a treatment regimen of "preventative chemotherapy," a measure often used to lower future cancer risk or prevent relapse, according to the NIH National Cancer Institute (NCI).

In her recording, the princess asked for privacy as she focuses on recovery.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits." 

KATE MIDDLETON ANNOUNCES SHE HAS CANCER, UNDERGOING CHEMOTHERAPY TREATMENT

kate middleton in front of daffodils in video

Princess Kate Middleton's cancer announcement video startled the world on Friday. (The Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram)

Schofield's tearful reaction continued as she divulged her recent experiences in journalism as the public intruded into Princess Kate's private life after an altered photo of her ignited multiple conspiracy theories.

"I've been asked all sorts of horrific questions about this woman's privacy and about her credibility… is she a liar? Did she lie about the photo? Do I really think she Photoshopped the photo…?

"I think cancer is so scary and so upsetting… I'm mad at the Kim Kardashians that can make fun of the situation," she continued, referencing the reality TV star's "on my way to find Kate Middleton" Instagram post that garnered intense backlash following the princess' revelations.

KATE MIDDLETON, THE PRINCESS OF WALES, THROUGH THE YEARS: PHOTOS

Richard Mineards: Kate Middleton was forced to make video announcement in a way Video

"I'm mad at the John Olivers, I'm mad at the Stephen Colberts, and I'm mad that this person became a punchline when she was going through something so serious and so horrible behind the scenes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details about Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis remain unclear.

Since the video went public on Friday, the Princess of Wales has received an outpouring of support, including a message from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.

Kate Middleton’s chemo could be preventative: Dr. Marc Siegel Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.