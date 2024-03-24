Kate Middleton's treatment by media leaves journalist teary-eyed during live broadcast: 'So angry right now'

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield's emotional reaction to news of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis is making rounds on social media after the Princess of Wales put rumors to rest in a video revealing her diagnosis last week.

"I really wish that I had such an uplifting spirit right now… unfortunately, I'm just so angry right now. I've just lost all faith in humanity," Schofield said during a live segment on TalkTV as she battled tears on Friday.

"I'm just really disappointed at the way we've treated her, and it feels like we've pushed her into having to make this statement."

Princess Kate revealed in a video on Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January. She also announced she had begun a treatment regimen of "preventative chemotherapy," a measure often used to lower future cancer risk or prevent relapse, according to the NIH National Cancer Institute (NCI).

In her recording, the princess asked for privacy as she focuses on recovery.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she said.

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal, in my mind, body and spirits."

Schofield's tearful reaction continued as she divulged her recent experiences in journalism as the public intruded into Princess Kate's private life after an altered photo of her ignited multiple conspiracy theories.

"I've been asked all sorts of horrific questions about this woman's privacy and about her credibility… is she a liar? Did she lie about the photo? Do I really think she Photoshopped the photo…?

"I think cancer is so scary and so upsetting… I'm mad at the Kim Kardashians that can make fun of the situation," she continued, referencing the reality TV star's "on my way to find Kate Middleton" Instagram post that garnered intense backlash following the princess' revelations.

"I'm mad at the John Olivers, I'm mad at the Stephen Colberts, and I'm mad that this person became a punchline when she was going through something so serious and so horrible behind the scenes."



Details about Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis remain unclear.

Since the video went public on Friday, the Princess of Wales has received an outpouring of support, including a message from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.