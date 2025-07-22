Karoline Leavitt stops by ‘Ruthless’ to tout Trump’s 'incredible' first six months of second term

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated the "incredible" six months since President Donald Trump was sworn into his second term on Tuesday on the "Ruthless" podcast.

Trump officially hit the six-month mark on Sunday, marking the occasion with a social media post declaring that the United States has been "totally revived" after being "DEAD" under former President Joe Biden. Leavitt said the president is not only having a good time, but also delivering on critical campaign promises.

"If you think back to the campaign… he promised so many things, but really two things, right? Defeat inflation and secure the border. Those were the two campaign promises we went to every rally and spoke about no matter where we were in the country," Leavitt said on the "Ruthless" podcast.

FOX NEWS' PARTNERSHIP WITH 'RUTHLESS' PODCAST IMMEDIATELY MAKING WAVES ACROSS DC, MEDIA LANDSCAPE

"He’s delivered on that, in six months’ time. I don’t think you could look back at any presidency from either party and say a president delivered on their two signature campaign promises in six months," Leavitt continued. "Inflation is gone, prices are dropping, the economy is booming again… And then look at the border. It’s so remarkable."

Leavitt noted that Trump "did it all" with executive power despite being told it requires a bill to secure the border.

"Which was bulls—t," Leavitt joked. "You just needed a new president, and the American public trusted that."

Leavitt said Trump has "already codified the entire MAGA agenda through Congress in six months with the one Big Beautiful Bill," before listing other achievements.

FOX NEWS LANDS LICENSING DEAL WITH POPULAR 'RUTHLESS' PODCAST AS PART OF EXPANSION OF NEW MEDIA

"Look at foreign policy, the wars he’s stopped and prevented… the hostages that have come out of Gaza, just success after success," Leavitt said.

"All of the trade deals already, with more to come, so it’s been a remarkable six months," she continued. "The president works, literally, 24/7, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it. There’s more work to do, but it’s been a really successful ride so far."

Leavitt went on to explain that Trump is having much more fun this time around.

"As he says, in his first term, he was not only fighting to govern, but fighting for survival through the Russia hoax… the impeachments, he’s been through so much. And now, he’s back, he’s been feeling vindicated, and it’s fun when you actually do what you said you were going to do," Leavitt said.

"The president says something, and he does it," she added. "And that’s fun. It’s fun to deliver on those promises, it’s fun to message those promises… he’s doing what he said he would do."

RUTHLESS PODCAST HOSTS MOCK POD SAVE AMERICA FOR ‘BULLS--- COPY’ OF VIRAL ‘LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT’

"Ruthless," hosted by Josh Holmes, Comfortably Smug, Michael Duncan and John Ashbrook, is among the top news sources for men aged 18-45, according to a recent poll conducted by National Research, Inc.

Fox News landed a licensing deal with the conservative "variety progrum" as part of the company's expansion of new media. New episodes of "Ruthless" are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.