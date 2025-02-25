Karoline Leavitt hits back at 'deranged' Democrats after James Carville claims Trump 'collapse' underway

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt fired back Monday after Democratic strategist James Carville insisted a Trump administration collapse is "already underway." Leavitt countered on "Hannity" that President Donald Trump is seeing some of his highest approval ratings ever, pointing to "incredible" new polling on key issues.

KAROLINE LEAVITT: I want to thank you tonight, Sean, for fact-checking James Carville for the lies that he pushed on your program last week. Unfortunately, James represents the deranged and out-of-touch Democrat Party who continue to deny the reality that this country loves Donald Trump and, in fact, President Trump is enjoying his highest approval rating from the American people than he ever has despite the years of lies, smears and witch hunts by the Democrat Party. The Harvard/Harris Poll today is incredible when you look issue by issue. The vast majority of the American people support what President Trump is doing. You showed it. 81% of the American people support deporting illegal migrant criminals from our nation's communities.

77% of Americans support a full audit into the waste and fraud that this federal government has been spending their tax dollars on, and that is the exact mission of DOGE. So these numbers, these approval ratings, are what you get when you have a president who actually does what he promised he was going to do and that's why the Democrats are facing their worst, lowest approval rating since 2018. Not even 40% of the American public supports the current Democrat Party. President Trump will continue to abide by the will of the American people who elected him to this big, beautiful White House behind me and we are restoring common sense to our great country.

On "Hannity" last week, Carville urged Democratic Party leaders to "play possum" and "sit back" because a Trump "collapse" is unfolding.

"I'm telling the Democrats, just sit there, play possum. Let them go, let them go, let them go. Poll numbers have declined, and the collapse is already underway... Just let the ball come to you. We don't need to be aggressive now," the fiery political consultant told Sean Hannity last week.

"Trump is the lowest rated president at this point of any president in American history," he said, citing poll averages from RealClearPolitics.

Carville stated in a subsequent interview that the collapse will happen within 30 days.

Hannity countered with a number of polls, including a poll from CBS News/YouGuv, suggesting the president's ratings are in positive territory.

While Trump is never shy about sharing his accomplishments, three new national polls released on Wednesday indicate his approval ratings are edging down slightly since taking over the White House one month ago.

