Karl Rove reacts to John Kerry claiming climate crisis is worse than war in Ukraine: Where is his decency?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday questioned President Biden's climate czar John Kerry’s decency after the official suggested the climate crisis was worse than the Russia-Ukraine war. The former Senior Adviser during the George W. Bush administration also argued that building pipelines would help the U.S. reduce dependency on oil from foreign countries.

JOHN KERRY: UKRAINE CRISIS IS BAD, BUT 'WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE' FLOOD OF CLIMATE REFUGEES

KARL ROVE: …where is Mr. Kerry’s decency? People are dying in Ukraine and he is dismissing it saying if you think that’s bad, wait until it gets worse later because of climate. How dismissive and dishonorable and disrespectful that is.

…

If we were building more pipelines we would be able to capture more natural gas rather than flare it. We would able to send petroleum products to refineries with lower carbon emissions and so forth. This idea that if you improve oil and gas drilling–we do it better than anybody in the world from an environmental perspective. If you build pipelines, all of these things will help us reduce our dependency on foreign sources of oil.

WATCH THE FULL ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM' VIDEO HERE: