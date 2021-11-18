Karl Rove warns Democrats are 'blowing smoke' if they think massive spending will lead to 2022 victory

Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned the Democrats are "blowing smoke" if they think massive spending will lead to victory at the polls during the 2022 midterm elections. Rove appeared on "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss, citing recent polls indicating Republicans are favored over Democrats on various issues such as the economy and crime.

KARL ROVE: He's the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and he says all this spending is going to bring us victory in 2022, and that's baloney. Wall Street Journal NBC poll in October- which party is better on the issue of the economy? Republicans 45, Democrats 27. Who's better on controlling inflation? We're all seeing that at the grocery [store] and the gas pump. Republicans 45, Democrats 21. Crime- who's better? Republicans 43, Democrats 21. The author of the poll pointed out this is the biggest advantage for the Republican Party since these questions began being asked over 30 years ago. So the Democrats are... blowing smoke at themselves if they think that the answer to this coming election is spend more of the people's money, because that's going to give us victory at the polls. Not going to happen.

