Karl Rove on Trump's impact on 2022 midterms

Fox News contributor Karl Rove spoke on why the national conversation shifting from traditional voter issues to the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-aLago's residence could ultimately hurt Republicans on ‘Your World.’

KARL ROVE: This is a situation that's largely of his own creation. He should not have taken those documents. But now that we're in this kerfuffle over what have they gotten back and how were they handled, it is better for him not to be talking about it. When he went to Pennsylvania this weekend, he spent over 80 minutes talking about this situation and less than half that advancing the cause of the two candidates he was there to advance and the issues that will either determine whether they get elected or not.

People are not going to vote Republican in order to affirm President Trump's view of what those documents were, namely his property. They will vote Republican if they have a conviction that Republicans are going to do something about the inflation that's consuming our country, do something about strengthening our economy without spending a lot more money, taking it from taxpayers and turning it over to the government, and if they do something about border security and crime. That's what they care about.

