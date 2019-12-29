Karl Rove: Watch out for Elizabeth Warren, she could claim surprising victory in Iowa

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., may claim a surprising victory in the upcoming Iowa caucus, Karl Rove said.

With nearly a month until the first primary and no clear frontrunner in the Democrats' race for the presidential nomination, Rove offered his predictions this weekend on "The Journal Editorial Report," warning the public not to discount Warren's White House bid despite her recent drop in the polls.

"It turns out she had plenty of plans but she didn't have a plan to defend her plans, and on 'Medicare-for-all' she got creamed," Rove said.

WARREN SEES SHARP DROP IN QUARTERLY FUNDRAISING

Warren has been criticized for giving few details on how she would cover the costs of her ambitious "Medicare-for-all" health-care plan, and many analysts have said it may have coincided with her drop in the polls.

"But," Rove continued, "I don't want to count her out just yet... because she has had the biggest and best well-organized ground game in Iowa... and... it may win you two or three points. And, if that's the case... it could be she comes in a surprise -- maybe not the winner, but could come in as a second- or third-place surprise in Iowa."

Rove said Warren may be positioned as the strongest candidate to take on President Trump in 2020 due to her fundraising, organization and well-run ground operation in Iowa.

"She's got resources," he aded.

Democrats have been heading into the kickoff of the primary calendar with no front-runner and a solid top tier of four candidates – former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Warren.

With less than six weeks to go, some analysts have raised the prospect of a brokered or contested convention, which would go beyond a first ballot, for the first time since 1952.

“It could happen,” the Democratic National Committee’s Kathy Sullivan said.

CHAOTIC 2020 PRIMARY BATTLE RAISES PROSPECT OF BROKERED CONVENTION

The longtime DNC Rules Committee member from New Hampshire added, “It would be exciting to see it go past the first ballot because it would be so unusual.”

For now, her assessment of that likelihood still fell into the lane of possible, but not probable. “It’s been a long, long, long time since there’s been a second ballot at a Democratic convention,” Sullivan said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.