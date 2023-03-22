Karine Jean-Pierre ripped for claiming Biden family's $1M payout is 'lies:' 'We're living in an insane time'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to dodge questions about the Biden family’s connections to a Chinese energy company during her press briefing Wednesday.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned Jean-Pierre on the House Oversight report from Thursday that revealed President Biden’s son Hunter, brother James and daughter-in-law Hallie all received payments from associates connected to a Chinese business.

"House Oversight says they’ve got bank records showing a Chinese energy company paying three Biden family members through a third party. What were they paid for?" Doocy asked.

"Look, I’m just not going to respond to that from here. Look, we have heard from House Republicans for years and years and years how — the inaccuracies and lies when it comes to this issue. And, I don’t even where to begin to even answer that question because, again, it’s been lies and lies and inaccuracy for the past couple of years and I’m just not going to get into it from here," Jean-Pierre answered.

Her response was attacked as "gaslighting" and lies on Twitter.

"Hunter Biden’s legal team has publicly acknowledged that these payments happened. The denial by President Biden and this dodge by Karine are nothing but gaslighting," Washington Examiner Justice Department reporter Jerry Dunleavy wrote.

"She’s lying," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker tweeted.

"The claim is so not true that KJP is unable to flatly deny it," conservative writer Doug Powers joked.

Podcast host Ahmed Al Assliken agreed, "Shes lying and the press knows that she is lying to them."

Washington Times commentary editor Kelly Riddell wrote, "Lies? What lies? Explain to us, by explaining the Biden family transactions, why, in fact, this is a lie."

Radio host and Fox News contributor Guy Benson explained, "She went on to justify her non-answer by citing 'years and years' of ‘lies’ from Republicans — but her boss has told documented lies on this very subject. No response on the bank records is unacceptable. It’s a legitimate question, and if it’s just a new ‘lie,’ prove it."

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton questioned, "Hmm, so she has information about the Biden cash machine. Congress should question her, no?"

"Leftists are afraid," Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter tweeted.

Radio host Matt Rooney exclaimed, "But we're going to prioritize prosecuting Trump for allegedly paying a porn star to not talk about sex? We're living in an insane time, folks, especially for my fellow 80s/90s kids who were told ‘it's okay to commit perjury if it's sex’ during the Clinton ordeal."

Author John Hawkins commented, "It doesn't matter what bullsh*t excuses they come up with for what they were paid for, everyone knows they were really paid to influence Joe Biden. Does anyone think all these companies that paid the Bidens didn't get anything for their money? Really?"

Biden similarly attacked accusations about his family receiving foreign payments.

"That’s not true," Biden insisted to reporters when asked about it on Friday.

In response to his denial, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanded in a letter on Tuesday that Biden correct the record on his "misleading and dishonest" statement by Mar. 27.

"The Committee is concerned about the national security implications of a President's or Vice President's immediate family receiving such lucrative financial deals form foreign nationals and foreign companies without any oversight," Comer wrote.

