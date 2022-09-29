Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman

Biden looks in crowd for GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in car crash last month

Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.

WHITE HOUSE FIELDS MULTIPLE QUESTIONS ON WHY PRESIDENT BIDEN APPEARED TO LOOK FOR DECEASED CONGRESSWOMAN

MATT GORMAN: Let's set aside questions about his age or whether he's lost a step, even though I personally believe it may have contributed to it. What I find even more embarrassing were the White House's excuses on this. Look, say you made a mistake. It was a bad mistake, you meant no offense, but it's the defensiveness and the dishonesty that make this so much worse. They do it over and over again on inflation and Afghanistan and other issues, and they wonder why they lose credibility with the American people. 

