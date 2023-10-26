Biden spotted holding a note card with reporters' photos and names to call on at joint presser

President Biden was apparently caught once again using a cheat sheet of reporters after a picture of him holding a note card with their images went viral.

During his joint press conference with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, the leaders took questions from four reporters, two from each of their respective countries. Nearly 24 hours later, an image from the press conference began circulating online that appeared to show the president carrying a note card with the reporters’ names and faces.

The names on the list included PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers. All four were the reporters who asked questions at the event.

Barrón-López had a notable exchange with Biden when he rejected the premise of her question about the implications of the Palestinian death toll, saying he has "no confidence" the numbers from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry are truthful.

A similar note card appeared during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April. That cheat sheet had the photo, name and name pronunciation of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian under "Question #1," along with what appeared to be a pre-written question.

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" Biden’s note read.

Subramanian was, in fact, called upon first and asked, "Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China, but your rules against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?"

The White House did not respond for a comment to Fox News Digital regarding Biden’s reliance on a note card when calling on reporters at Wednesday's press conference. The four reporters also did not respond for a comment on whether their questions were previewed ahead of time.

Biden has frequently been mocked for his reliance on cheat sheets and note cards to work through press conferences. At his first formal press conference as president in March 2021, Biden was seen handling a card that had statistics and talking points to use. In another image, Biden was consulting a list of pre-selected reporters along with their photos.

