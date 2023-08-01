VP Harris roasted for saying she has 'great approval ratings:' 'There are literally no such polls'

After Vice President Harris said she has stellar approval ratings in some polls, commentators across Twitter mocked her and asked to see them.

In June, an NBC News poll found that only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." This left Harris with a net -17 rating, which NBC News noted is "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

ABC News' Linsey Davis brought up that poll Monday and asked the vice president, "How much of a role, if any, that you feel that race and gender play in that?"

Harris replied, "Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings," and Twitter commentators shredded her in response.

The RNC Research account retweeted its video of the exchange and said, "There are literally no such polls."

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer challenged Harris: "Name one."

"There are literally zero polls showing Kamala Harris with ‘great approval ratings,’" GOP rapid response director Jake Schneider tweeted. He went on to share the numbers from NBC’s poll and asked, "Was this one of the ‘great’ polls she was talking about?"

Republican National Committee member Jay Shepard said, "Now we can all laugh at her the way she laughs."

"Yeah those polls don’t exist," Blunt Force Truth podcast co-host Dr. Mark Young tweeted.

"Narrator: There are no polls that say Harris has great approval ratings," Twitchy's Doug Powers wrote.

