Kamala Harris impersonator cackles at newfound fame: 'I haven't run out of any content yet'

Vice President Kamala Harris's trademark laugh is hard to imitate, but one woman stepped up to the challenge and has now become the cackler-in-chief.

Social media influencer Estee shared how she perfected the laugh Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Estee said she became a Kamala Harris impersonator after downloading TikTok during the COVID pandemic. A follower responded to one of her videos by suggesting she sounded like the vice president.

"I replied to the video, and after that, the requests just kept on coming in and given her content and all the great, wonderful speeches that she's given, I haven't run out of any content yet," she explained.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED AS 'UTTERLY INCAPABLE' AS HUSBAND EMERGES AS KEY BIDEN ADMIN PLAYER

Host Tucker Carlson questioned how her family and friends respond to the uncanny imitation.

"Sometimes they leave the room. It really depends on what team they're playing for. But for the most part, it turns heads for sure. I think I fine-tuned it down to get it to sound just like her," said Estee.

The TikToker and self-described "America's Kamala" cackled away at Carlson's request and gave a short preview of how the vice president would react to the upcoming State of the Union address.

"Well, Tucker, I really want to make sure that we can galvanize our time. And when we get there, we want to lead Joe into the passage of time. But really, we don't want it to be too much into the passage. We're going to have a Venn diagram explaining everything. And hopefully, there will be yellow school buses," she said in her best Kamala Harris impression.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR GUSHING OVER A ‘YELLOW SCHOOL BUS': ‘THEY REALLY CAN’T LET HER TALK IN PUBLIC'

"Ehehheheheheh."

Carlson laughingly said she won't ever run out of content.

The vice president has a history of laughing at awkward momenta. In March 2021, she was asked if she had plans to visit the border.

"Um, not today! Ehheheheheh," she cackled.

Last year, Harris laughed at a Warsaw, Poland, press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

Harris awkwardly looked at Duda when a reporter asked them a question before bursting into laughter when trying to determine who should answer first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A friend in need is a friend, indeed. Ehehehehe."