Kamala Harris' Guatemala comments would've led media to brand her a 'racist' 6 months ago, Gutfeld says

Vice President Kamala Harris issued cautionary remarks directed at Guatemalan nationals and other people in the Northern Triangle countries who have or may seek to illegally immigrate to the United States through the southern border, which Greg Gutfeld commented on "The Five" on how those remarks would be considered racist during the Trump administration.

Harris claimed she and President Biden want to discourage illegal immigration and that "you will be turned back" if one is a migrant journeying to the U.S. southern border.

"Kamala's motto should be ‘she’s not VP, she's ‘why me’'—because technically she is now officially a racist because, how could her saying what she said to Guatemala be construed any differently because if anyone said that 6 months ago, if she viewed it through the filter of race, they would be racist," Gutfeld said.

"If you had a strong, forceful position on the border, which most Republicans do, you are a bad person, you were racist—so now she gets to power and she sounds like a Republican," he added.

Gutfeld remarked that present-day Harris could easily be denounced under the rhetorical standards during the Trump administration when it comes to topics of regional ethnicity or race.

The "Gutfeld!" host remarked on the irony that Harris appears protected from criticism by a friendly press, while herself being one of the first Democratic presidential nominees to bow out of the race in 2020.

Instead, Gutfeld noted, the Democrats nominated Biden: "Who did they choose instead of her? A really old White guy who knew somebody in the Klan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2010, Biden eulogized the longtime West Virginia Democratic Senator Robert Byrd, who had been a Ku Klux Klan recruiter in the 1940's. In 1993, Byrd did apologize for his participation and called his KKK membership "the greatest mistake I ever made".

Gutfeld concluded that the media is likely "playing favorites" based on the similarities between statements by Harris or Biden and by Republicans concerned about the border:

"I don't know if that's the case, I may not have enough data on that, but I think they might not have meant it when they were calling everybody racist."