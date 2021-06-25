Former border agent: Kamala Harris 'showing up at wrong address' in Texas

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing harsh criticism for waiting almost 100 days to visit the border after being named border czar. Critics are pointing out that in addition to the late visit, she is visiting an area in El Paso that isn't impacted as severely by the immigration crisis. Rosendo Hinojosa, a retired CBP Chief Patrol Agent, said in an interview on "Fox & Friends" that there is no solution for the border crisis in sight if the Biden administration continues this type of border policy.

ROSENDO HINOJOSA: It's interesting that it almost took 100 days for the vice president to make it to the border. But she's showing up at the wrong address, like Representative Henry Cuellar said, who's a good partner for the Border Patrol and DHS as a whole down here. It's interesting that many years ago, both parties were interested in securing our border and protecting our border.

And now it seems like the only party that has any interest in trying to do something down here is a Republican Party. Not to get political, but when you've got Henry Cuellar as an outlier in the Democrat Party, when he used to be a common voice in the Democrat Party, you can see why there's no solution down here in sight as long as we have this administration taking these actions.

