Kamala Harris releases never-before-seen video from 2016 election night: 'This is some s***'

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., released a never-before-seen video of her reaction to President Trump's 2016 election victory, in which she told supporters they needed to be prepared to fight because "this is some s**."

Harris gathered with supporters and told the story of her godson crying at the prospect of Trump defeating Hillary Clinton to win the White House. She then used an expletive to highlight how dire she felt America's situation became after Trump's win.

"So we just had a small family dinner. And many of you have met my godson, Alexander," she began. "So Alexander came up to me about twenty minutes ago, and he was teary. And... I said come here, little man. What's going on? And he looked up at me, I swear to God, he looked up at me and he said, 'I don't want Trump to win. Did he win?' And he's crying."

Harris shared the clip on Twitter late Friday.

"So the tears of joy we shed when we elected Barack Obama, and then my little godson's tears tonight, because we might have elected Donald Trump -- this is some s***."

Harris used profanity again to illustrate her view that climate change and immigration would worsen under a Trump presidency, before comparing her supporters to superheroes.

"Be prepared to fight and to roll up our sleeves and fight," she said. "I need you guys for what we are going to need to do now going forward because I think our campaign is actually not over. But it's a different kind of campaign. It's not to win an office. But it's going to be a campaign to fight for everything that motivated us to run for this office in the first place.

"I think there is no question that everything that we have been talking about in terms of everything from criminal justice reform to climate change, to immigration, this s**t is now really on the line," Harris continued. "We have to be like superheroes... We're going to have to fight."