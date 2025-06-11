Justin Hartley says his show 'Tracker' is successful because it ‘doesn't apologize for his masculinity’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Justin Hartley says his show "Tracker" is successful because the lead character that he plays in the series is comfortable with his masculinity.

"One of the things I really love about Colter and the way we've built him is that he doesn't apologize for his masculinity," Hartley said in an interview with Men's Journal published on June 5.

The show is centered on the character Colter Shaw, a survivalist who tracks down missing people.

Hartley says that the show’s portrayal of manhood is what has made it successful.

"I think that's what people are looking for," the actor said. "You're asking yourself, 'What kind of people do I want to hang out with?' And particularly: 'What kind of male friends do I have in my life that I really value?' I think we've crafted a character that is so emotionally evolved, and he really does want to get to the root of why people do things."

The show is currently in its second season with a third season reportedly in the works .

The specific reason Hartley thinks his character has resonated so much is because of how Shaw balances his masculinity.

"He's a man through and through," Hartley said. "And that doesn't mean you have to be the loudest person in the room and know every single f-----g thing and throw tables around and scream and shout and yell and smoke and drink. He's all about talking with people. Reading people. Understanding them. He's an all-encompassing man. He's not just a guy. He's a man."

Also playing into the success of the show is the work the team has put into the character’s development.

"The facts are that [executive producer] Ken Olin and I set out to do a show that was in fact a throwback," Hartley said. "We wanted a new spin on a procedural, meaning our character would evolve over time. He would not just remain the same exact person every single week. We were hopeful people would like it. People ended up loving it. I think there's a huge appetite for this kind of show."

Hartley is well-known for his role in the CBS series, as well as other hit series, including the NBC drama "This Is Us," "Passions," "Smallville," and "The Young and the Restless."