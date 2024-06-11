'JUSTICE IS DEFINITELY SERVED': Americans react to Hunter Biden's conviction in federal gun trial

Americans across the country reacted to Hunter Biden's conviction in his federal gun case Tuesday, offering opinions on whether justice was served, if the verdict would affect their votes and the fallout of a possible pardon from his father.

Rhonda, a self-described conservative voter from Washington state, said the verdict hadn't changed her decision to vote against President Biden.

"I'm happy," she said, speaking with Fox News Digital in Washington, D.C. "I think justice is definitely served."

Rhonda added that she wouldn't want to be put in the position of deciding whether to pardon her own son, which President Biden has said he would not do.

"I think as a father, that would be a very hard decision, more than as a president," she said. "If it were my child, I would want to do everything I could to help them … It would be a tough spot, and I would not want to make that decision."

Hunter Biden was found guilty in his federal trial in Wilmington, Delaware, of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Chad, an Oregon native speaking in D.C., said he didn't have a strong reaction to the verdict, calling it the justice system "doing its work."

"Anybody, whether they're famous or not, answers to whatever the jury decides," he told Fox News Digital.

Chad said he's inclined to support President Biden in November because of "the alternative," noting it's "his son's behavior, not his." He added that it wouldn't be appropriate for Hunter to receive a pardon.

"I don't think he probably should or will, and I would think he wants to keep his nose clean for politics," Chad said.

Brian, a Maryland native, wasn't surprised by the verdict.

"He admitted to it, so it is what it is," he said.

Brian said he wouldn't "put it past" President Biden to go back on his word and pardon his son, adding that he didn't support him or anyone else running in 2024.

"It's his son. Family," he said.

An undecided voter in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is "leaning away from the current administration," told Fox News Digital that Hunter Biden should suffer consequences.

"Do the crime, do the time," he said, noting that he doesn't think it received the same media attention as former President Trump's New York criminal trial. The presumptive GOP nominee was convicted last month on 34 felony charges of falsifying business documents.

"It should be blasted to the equivalent of how Trump’s trial was blasted on social media … all of last week it was all over every single Instagram page, Facebook, everything like that," the voter continued. "That was blowing up, but I didn’t know anything about Biden’s trial."

The man’s friend, a Connecticut native who is also undecided but favoring Trump, believes everyone should be held to the same standards.

"If you commit a crime, you get the same punishment as anyone else," he said.

Melissa, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, told Fox News Digital the verdict showed the justice system worked and called out what she viewed as conservative hypocrisy on the subject, alluding to critics of Trump's New York conviction.

"I'm not surprised, because the justice system works, and none of the right-wing people are online right now complaining about how the justice system doesn't work because now it's Hunter Biden who's been found guilty," she said. "I also want to point out Hunter Biden is not actually running for president, so just want to clarify that."

Melissa said President Biden would keep his word about not pardoning Hunter and the verdict would "absolutely not" change her vote.

"I'm going to vote for Biden. I'd vote for a refrigerator if it was running against Trump," she said.

Steve, also of Milwaukee, said "the rule of law played out" with Hunter's conviction.

"Let justice be served," he said, going on to say he hadn't considered whether Hunter would be pardoned but guessed it wouldn't happen.

Another man in Knoxville, who moved around a lot as a kid because his father served in the Air Force, wasn’t surprised by the guilty verdict.

"I just think it’s unfortunate that the charges were even brought. I practice criminal defense, I’ve been practicing in federal court for over a decade, and I’ve never seen anyone charged with that charge, and I’ve seen a lot of gun charges," he said.

"It’s unfortunate, but at the same time, I see why he was convicted too," the man added.

A woman born and raised in Knoxville told Fox News Digital that the first son had it coming.

"I think that it’s about time that he gets found guilty for something," she said. "He is not above the law."

A Trump supporter from Knoxville who spoke to Fox News Digital was pleased at the news.

"Good, very good. I think he should be," she said, adding that she wasn’t voting for Biden either way.

"The first time I ever sent a candidate money is when they found [Trump] guilty," she said. "I think that they were using the law for politics."

Darrel, a New Yorker, said Hunter Biden should know better since he was "brought up in the law."

"He should understand this could have major issues, and it's going to fall back on his dad," Darrel told Fox News Digital. "Apparently he doesn't care, so he needs to suffer whatever consequences he deserves."

He said he wasn't voting anyway, but noted that it would be wrong for Hunter Biden to get a pardon.

"He can still love him, but he shouldn't do that," Darrel said. "His son is his own man. He's got to own up to his own mess. That has nothing really to do with Joe."

Bryson, speaking in New York, said a pardon of Hunter Biden could have an effect on his voting decision.

"I'm not sure if it would change my vote, but it would definitely impact it a little bit depending on what he does about it," Bryson told Fox News Digital.

Terry in Birmingham, Michigan, said Hunter Biden deserves whatever sentence he receives.

"He’s caused so much pain for his family," Terry told Fox News Digital. He also said he doesn’t think President Biden should pardon his son.

"He should be obeying the laws, not breaking them and having daddy come bail you out," Terry said, before calling President Biden a "crook."

"He’s been sucking on the nipples of society," he added. "I don’t understand how these people keep voting him in."

A Birmingham native doesn’t believe the guilty verdict will influence his vote.

"Our system is pretty corrupt across the board," he told Fox News Digital.

Adrian, a staunch Biden supporter from Michigan, couldn’t care less about Hunter Biden’s conviction.

"I’m always going to vote for Biden over Trump," he told Fox News Digital.

Hunter Biden faces a total maximum prison time of 25 years for the three charges . Each count also carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release. As a first-time offender, it is unlikely he will face maximum penalties when he is sentenced.

