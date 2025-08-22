Jussie Smollett felt 'extremely emasculated' by outpouring of support after assault story went viral

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett said he felt "extremely emasculated" by the outpouring of support he received after he came forward with his assault allegations.

In the Netflix documentary "The Truth About Jussie Smollett?," Smollett spoke about the messages he read on social media rallying behind him after he claimed to have been the victim of a racial and homophobic attack in January 2019.

The documentary featured a news clip rounding up messages from A-listers like Viola Davis and John Legend, as well as then-former Vice President Joe Biden, who said, "Homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie."

A clip of President Donald Trump's reaction was also included, saying at the time that the alleged attack was "horrible."

"There was a moment when I went on social media, and I felt like I was being eulogized," Smollett said. "I felt like I had died, and I was alive to see - and what people were saying was so kind, but it was too much for me."

"It made me very uncomfortable, made me very extremely embarrassed. It made me feel extremely emasculated," he continued.

Later in the documentary, Smollett attempted to fend off the questions that had swirled around the time of the controversy, including why he refused to hand his phone over to the police, which he said was to hide his drug use, as well as why he was walking around at 2 o'clock in the morning. He claimed he "always did that."

In the early hours of Jan. 29, 2019, during a historic polar vortex in Chicago, Smollett alleged he was attacked by two MAGA hat-wearing thugs who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor while he was out getting a Subway sandwich, yelling "This is MAGA country!" He claimed the two men assaulted him, poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck.

The incident was quickly denounced by the left, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris who called the attack a "modern day lynching." The media similarly offered sympathetic coverage. "GMA" anchor Robin Roberts sat down with Smollett for his first interview following the alleged incident, offering minimal skepticism to his claims.

As it turned out, it was a hoax. Police said Smollett orchestrated the attack, hiring two Nigerian brothers to assault him while wearing red hats. Smollett was later charged and convicted for his crimes against the city of Chicago but was let out of jail just six days into his 150-day sentence.

Smollett's conviction was later overturned in 2024, and the actor reached a settlement with the city of Chicago in May. Smollett denied allegations he orchestrated a hate crime and stands by his story.