Julie Chen Moonves turned to God after being forced to leave CBS talk show: ‘Stabbed in the back’

Chen Moonves left 'The Talk’ in 2018 following sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Former ‘The Talk’ host Julie Chen Moonves details relationship with God

Julie Chen Moonves – the wife of former CBS CEO Les Moonves – credits her relationship with God for getting her through a tumultuous period that saw her exit "The Talk" in 2018 after her husband was accused of sexual misconduct. 

"What I love is I do not need to come to a church or sit before a cross to pray," Chen Moonves said Monday on ABC’s "Good Morning America." 

"Julie Chen before she found God was a self-absorbed, career-minded, vain, gossipy, fun to be with, but probably kind of a shallow person," she continued. "Julie Chen Moonves, who now knows the Lord, is someone who wants to help others, who wants to look at everyone with a soft heart."

JULIE CHEN WALKS AWAY FROM 'THE TALK' AMID HUSBAND LES MOONVES' SEX MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS

Les Moonves, right, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, and his wife Julie Chen pose together at the premiere of the CBS science fiction television series "Extant" in Los Angeles. Chen returned to television with an unusual sign-off days after her husband, Les Moonves, resigned as CBS CEO following sexual misconduct allegations. The 48-year-old ended Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 âBig Brotherâ broadcast by saying, âFrom outside the âBig Brotherâ house, Iâm Julie Chen Moonves. Good night.â Usually, she just says âJulie Chen.â (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Julie Chen Moonves stood by her husband, Les Moonves, after he was accused of sexual harassment in 2018. (AP, File)

Chen Moonves, who appeared on the morning show to promote her new audio memoir "But First, God," left the daytime gabfest in 2018 days after her husband resigned as the CEO of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations. The high-powered Moonves resigned after at least 12 women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct in a pair of New Yorker articles authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Ronan Farrow. She said leaving the show wasn’t her decision. 

"Yeah, I never revealed that until 'But First, God.' That was a hard time. I felt stabbed in the back," Chen Moonves said. "I was."

DISNEY’S POTENTIAL ABC SALE COULD HAVE MAJOR RAMIFICATIONS FOR NETWORK’S NEWS DIVISION, HIGH-PAID ANCHORS

The CBS Building, headquarters to CBS, was built in 1964 and designed by the architect Eero Saarinen who wanted to build "the simplest skyscraper in New York.

Julie Chen Moonves said she was "stabbed in the back" but has reconciled with former CBS colleagues.  (Getty Images)

Chen Moonves publicly supported her husband, who has denied the allegations, saying in 2018: "Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him."

She also mentioned supporting her husband when she exited the show. 

"I have been at ‘The Talk’ since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I have decided to leave ‘The Talk,’" Chen Moonves told viewers in a pre-taped announcement.

During Monday’s talk with "GMA," Chen Moonves said that "of course" she asked her husband if allegations were true. 

"I know my husband, you know," she said, adding that she credits God with helping to reconcile with people who weren’t there for her. 

"I don't know if I could've reconciled if I didn't have God in my life," Chen Moonves said. 

DISNEY CEO IGER HINTS AT SELLING MEDIA ASSETS

Julie Chen and Leslie Les Moonves, president and chief executive officer of CBS Corporation, arrive for a morning session of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 11, 2018 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the worlds most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Julie Chen Moonves has called her husband "a good man and a loving father." (Getty Images)

Chen Moonves said she hopes her memoir helps others find God. 

"God before anything and everything," she said. "Once I started that, I found peace, but most of all I found hope." 

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

