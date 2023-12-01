Julianna Margulies says NY Times 'sat' on her op-ed about antisemitism before going to USA Today

Television star Julianna Margulies revealed that she had clashed with The New York Times over an op-ed about antisemitism she said the paper "sat" on before turning to USA Today.

Margulies penned an emotional letter to her "non-Jewish friends," saying their "silence on antisemitism is loud." The letter was published last week in USA Today.

However, in an interview on "The Back Room" podcast, the Emmy-winning actress said she had written the letter a week after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel with the intention of having it published in the Times.

"I wanted it to be an op-ed in The New York Times, and they took it and sat on for a good week," Margulies said. "And then when I finally got the editor's notes, it said- and by the way, when I sent it in, the title was ‘A Letter to my Non-Jewish Friends.’ They sent it back and they said, ‘This sounds more like a letter’ after sitting on it for a week. 'Could you talk more about have you been violently oppressed? Let's talk about antisemitism. Can you talk more about your Holocaust education program?'"

"I was like, ‘It is a letter! I speak for so many Jews when I write a letter to my non-Jewish friends saying it hurts us. And let me tell you why. And let me explain why,'" Margulies continued.

She added, "And so I took the letter back, I was like, you know, you are not the right publication for this letter."

The New York Times did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In the op-ed that was ultimately published in USA Today, Margulies said her non-Jewish friends "have no idea of the Jewish experience, of living in our shoes, of learning from the stories of our parents and grandparents." She revealed that just two of her friends reached out to see if she was okay following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

"By your inaction to reach out, I immediately thought about the Jews of the Holocaust and what that must have felt like when no one spoke out, or stood up to protect them," Margulies wrote.

She later continued, "In the week following this horrific event, the silence on your end was deafening. My Jewish girlfriends and I huddled together, crying and trying to make sense of a world gone mad. 'It’s 2023!' We said to one another, ‘How is this still happening?’ I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I felt sick to my stomach."

Earlier in the interview, she slammed news organizations like The New York Times and the BBC by name for their "careless" coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Hamas owns the media. Hamas puts out what they want the world to believe," Margulies said.