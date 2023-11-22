Actress Julianna Marguiles slams 'silence on antisemitism' in op-ed addressing 'non-Jewish friends'

Actress Julianna Marguiles called out a "silence on antisemitism" in an op-ed for USA Today on Wednesday and directly addressed her "non-Jewish friends" who haven't reached out after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

"The events in Israel have shone a light on something I never realized: You, my loving, non-Jewish friends, have no idea of the Jewish experience, of living in our shoes, of learning from the stories of our parents and grandparents," she wrote.

She wrote that just two of her friends reached out to see if she was okay following Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel.

"By your inaction to reach out, I immediately thought about the Jews of the Holocaust and what that must have felt like when no one spoke out, or stood up to protect them," she said.

Margulies added she was always quick to speak out in favor of Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ+ community. She said she spoke up when she heard "immigrant children were being held in cages."

"In the week following this horrific event, the silence on your end was deafening. My Jewish girlfriends and I huddled together, crying and trying to make sense of a world gone mad. 'It’s 2023!' We said to one another, ‘How is this still happening?’ I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I felt sick to my stomach," Margulies wrote.

She criticized the idea that people around the world were taking sides in the conflict.

"Sides???? There are no sides. This isn’t about sides; this was a terrorist act against Jews by Hamas. Just like the Nazis, Hamas’ main goal: to cleanse the world of Jews," she wrote.

Margulies made similar comments during Variety’s Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit in October.

"I’ve been trying to get past feeling so disheartened by it, to try and understand and work around why every single person in our industry isn’t standing up," she said.

"This isn’t your reality, it is ours. You mean no harm, you simply don’t have the full picture," she wrote in the op-ed, noting that she had gathered with friends and the events of Oct. 7 were not addressed.

"As this understanding settled on me, my anxiety turned to hope – that perhaps, in friendship, I can say to you: We are hurting, and we are terrified, because history has shown us that this won’t end well for the Jewish people if you don’t hear our cries for help," she continued.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.