Julianna Margulies apologizes after comments slamming Black, LGBTQ supporters of Hamas spark backlash

Television star Julianna Margulies issued an apology after comments she made slamming Black and LGBTQ supporters of Hamas sparked intense backlash on social media.

"I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect," Margulies told Deadline on Friday. "I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop."

She continued, "Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic."

During an interview on the Nov. 20 episode of "The Back Room" podcast, Margulies sounded off on the support for Hamas on college campuses across the country following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

"Who's teaching these kids because the fact that the entire Black community isn't standing with us, to me, says either they just don't know or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews," Margulies said.

In a separate portion of the interview, after podcast host Andy Ostroy said there would be a bigger "uproar" if the "wrong pronouns" were used on a college campus, the Emmy-winning actress insisted the Hamas-supporting students who use "they/them" pronouns would be the first to be "beheaded" in places like Gaza.

"It's those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them 'they/them' or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It's those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field," Margulies said. "And that's who they're supporting? Terrorists who don't want women to have their rights, don't want LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you're supporting."

"It is so insane to me that it is laughable if it wasn't so sad," she exclaimed.

"The Good Wife" star took aim at college educators, wondering "Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying ‘Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting.’"

"There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you're ripping down posters? Why?" Margulies asked. "What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?"

Later in the interview, Margulies blasted a Black Lesbian club at Columbia University that made headlines last month after it banned "Zionists" from a film screening on campus.

"As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on ‘The Morning Show,’ I'm more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you, because I want to say to them, ‘You f---ing idiots,'" she said. "'You don't exist. Like you're even lower than the Jews. A. you're Black and B. you're gay! And you're turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody.'"

Margulies, who is Jewish, expressed her dismay at the lack of support there has been for Jews in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks.

"I'm the first person to march in Black Lives Matter. When that happened to George Floyd, I put a black screen on my Instagram- like I ran to support my Black brothers and sisters," she said. "When LGBTQ people are being attacked, I run. I made a commercial for same-sex marriage with my husband in 2012. Like I am the first person to jump up when something is wrong as I think most Jews are because we have been persecuted from the beginning of time. Not just in World War II but literally from the beginning of time when we first lived in Israel, way before anybody else."