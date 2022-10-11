Judge Jeanine calls out Kamala Harris over border crisis: She 'deserves not to be' first female vice president

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped Vice President Kamala Harris's comments on the border crisis during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," saying "everybody knows" she and President Biden are a "disaster" Tuesday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Look, I don’t know how the woman gets out of bed and faces the world. She’s a catastrophe. She should have showed up on the number one comedy show. What is the name of that show? "Gutfeld!" ? Look, you know, maybe when she says the border is secure, maybe you shouldn’t have to listen to anything after that because you know that’s a lie. So it doesn’t matter whether that stops someone from hearing the other thing she’s saying because you know right then and there she’s lying. Then she says, "I love Joe Biden.' Excuse me, wasn’t Joe Biden a segregationist when you were debating him in the debates for presidency?

BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT'S ‘FAR FROM SECURE’

And then she says - she talks about him - she says having been vice president, he knows what the job involves. She’s basically selling herself to you saying because he was vice president, he can be a good president. So I could be a good president, too, but everybody knows Joe is a disaster, and you’re a disaster, too. So if she used any energy at all in trying to deal with the issue, whether it is dead people, 800 of them so far, young people, children coming over the border, people coming in with COVID, fentanyl, anything. Americans suffering at the hands of those illegals, not all of them, but there’s certainly a percentage who are criminals. Now we have the drug artery. She can’t articulate any of that. She deserves not to be the first female vice president. It is an insult to women who are in power.

